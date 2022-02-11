Texans show love on their bumper!

Over the last year, 6,721 Texans entered a long-term relationship with the Heart, making it Texas' favorite symbol! In second spot was the Texas Silhouette with 5,844 orders and coming in third was the Star, recording 3,363 orders. There are five symbols/special characters available in Texas, with the Dash and the Period rounding out the selection.

My Plates: 2021 Special Character Use

- Heart symbol 6,721

- Texas Silhouette 5,844

- Star 3,363

- Dash 2,447

- Period 960

Total 19,335

The way Texans showed their hearts on their bumpers, instead of their sleeves, varied in many ways. They declared soulmates, adored family and pets, showed a deep bond with their cars, were head-over-heels for their sport or college, loved their horses, life, state, country, faith and even had a deep crush on their hunting.

If you want to make a love connection, the heart symbol (and other four special characters) is allowed on all Texas personalized license plates and will take up one full character space. Later this month, My Plates will also be releasing the "Love Heart" license plate, featuring a red heart on a black background designed plate.

So, if you'd like to put more "heart" and soul on your bumper, Texas has you covered at My Plates.

SOURCE MyPlates.com