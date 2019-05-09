Texas A&M and Scowcroft Institute to Host 3rd Annual Pandemic & Biosecurity Forum at NPC

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas A&M and the George H.W. Bush School of Government & Public Service's Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs will hold its 3rd Annual Pandemic & Biosecurity Forum at the National Press Club (529 14th Street, N.W. Washington, D.C. 20045) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 12-5 p.m.

Coinciding with the 100th anniversary of the 1918-19 U.S. influenza pandemic, this event features internationally renowned pandemic and international health security experts discussing the current Ebola crisis in Africa and U.S. measles outbreaks identifying specific policy changes and reforms necessary to improve overall national and international pandemic and biosecurity response strategies.

A Scowcroft Institute white paper, formulated from discussions at the Pandemic Policy Summit (October 2018) will be released entitled: "Community Resilience, Centralized Leadership & Multi-Sectoral Collaboration in Pandemic Preparedness and Response."

Expert speakers & panelists include:

U.S. Senator Richard Burr , (R-NC), Chairman, Senate Select Intelligence Committee

, (R-NC), Chairman, Senate Select Intelligence Committee ADM Brett Giroir , Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

, Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services U.S. Representative Bill Flores (TX-17), Member, House Energy and Commerce Committee

(TX-17), Member, House Energy and Commerce Committee U.S. Representative Michael C. Burgess , MD (TX-26), Ranking Member, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health

, MD (TX-26), Ranking Member, House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health Hon. Jim Greenwood , President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

, President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Ron Klain , White House Ebola Response Coordinator (2014-2015)

, White House Ebola Response Coordinator (2014-2015) Steve Davis , CEO, PATH

, CEO, PATH Dr. Anne Schuchat , Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Oyewale Tomori , Professor of Virology and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Nigeria

, Professor of Virology and former Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Ambassador William Garvelink , International Medical Corps

, International Medical Corps Dr. Daniel Salmon , Director of the Institute of Vaccine Safety, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, Director of the Institute of Vaccine Safety, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Rick Santos , Senior Advisor, IMA World Health

, Senior Advisor, IMA World Health Dr. Maurizio Barbeschi, Health Security Interface, World Health Organization (WHO)

Dr. David Brett-Majors , Sanford Chair in Tropical Medicine, Uniformed Services University

, Sanford Chair in Tropical Medicine, Andrew Natsios , Director, Scowcroft Institute and Former USAID Administrator

, Director, Scowcroft Institute and Former USAID Administrator Dr. Gerald Parker , Associate Dean, Texas A&M University , and Former HHS Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness & Response

