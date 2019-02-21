Texas A&M University-Texarkana Earns AACSB International Accreditation

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces that the Texas A&M University–Texarkana (A&M-Texarkana) has earned accreditation for its College of Business, Engineering and Technology. Founded in 1916, AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools, and the largest business education network connecting students, educators, and businesses worldwide.

"AACSB accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB International. "We congratulate Texas A&M University–Texarkana and dean Gary Stading on earning accreditation, and applaud the entire A&M-Texarkana team—including the administration, faculty, staff, and students—for their roles in earning this respected honor."

Synonymous with the highest standards of quality, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally and, as a result, has been earned by only 5 percent of the world's schools offering business degrees at the bachelor level or higher. Today, 836 institutions across 55 countries and territories maintain AACSB accreditation. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain a supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.

"We are thrilled that our business programs have earned accreditation through AACSB. It is an achievement that not all universities can claim, and a testament not only to the quality of our programs, but also to the faculty and leadership in our College of Business, Engineering, and Technology who have worked so hard to make this accreditation possible," said A&M–Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer.

AACSB accreditation provides a framework of 15 international standards against which business schools around the world assess the quality of their educational services. These standards ensure continuous improvement and provide focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate, and drive impact. AACSB-accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring that they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a first-rate, future-focused business education.

"The Texas A&M University–Texarkana's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication—not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Bryant. "Today's students are tomorrow's business leaders, and the addition of A&M-Texarkana to the network of AACSB-accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact for their institution, both locally and globally."

AACSB also announced that the Indian Institute of Management Indore, Lahore University of Management Sciences, the University of Agder, and the University of Macau have earned accreditation.

