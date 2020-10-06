Texas Appellate Powerhouse Alexander Dubose & Jefferson Welcomes Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Paul W. Green

This announcement marks the second time a member of Texas' highest court has joined the firm. Former Texas Chief Justice Wallace B. Jefferson joined the firm's Austin office in 2013, becoming a named partner. The appellate boutique also includes Woodie Jones , the former Chief Justice of the Third Court of Appeals, and just last year, ADJ announced the addition of former Justice Bill Boyce of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals to its Houston office.

Elected to the Supreme Court of Texas in 2004, Justice Green became the second longest-running justice on the court before announcing his retirement in July. During his 15-year tenure, he authored 99 majority opinions along with several concurrences and dissents in some of the most important cases in the state. Justice Green's most cited opinion is Italian Cowboy Partners v. Prudential, which protects victims of fraudulent inducement. The case has been cited in 572 judicial opinions since it was issued in 2011.

"It is quite an honor to have Justice Green joining our firm. He is a treasured member of the Supreme Court with a superb reputation and strong work ethic. His extensive involvement in the Texas judiciary will provide us with a unique lens that will greatly enhance the work we do for clients. And his deep roots in San Antonio make him ideal for this new role," said Marcy Hogan Greer, managing partner of Alexander Dubose & Jefferson.

Prior to his time at the Supreme Court of Texas, Justice Green spent 10 years as a judge on the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio. He served as president of the San Antonio Bar Association, director of the State Bar of Texas, and as a member of the House of Delegates of the American Bar Association. In addition, he is a member of The American Law Institute and is a Life Fellow of the Austin, San Antonio, Texas, and American bar foundations.

"It was an honor and privilege to serve the court, and I'm certainly grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way. This next step in my career is going to be an exciting journey as I now get to work alongside great friends and some of the finest appellate lawyers in the state," said Justice Green.

A native of San Antonio, Justice Green is a third-generation lawyer who earned his law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law. The university later honored him as a distinguished law graduate and recipient of the Rosewood Gavel Award for achievement in the judiciary.

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation, including: pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial support including preserving error, issue identification, and trial briefing; and post-trial management of all aspects of the appeal. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Our lawyers include a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas, a former Chief Justice of the Austin Court of Appeals, a former Justice of the Houston (14th) Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. We also have numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com .

