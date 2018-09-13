Texas Association of REALTORS® installs officers, provides outlook and goals for 2019

"It's a great time to be a Texas Realtor. The state economy is thriving, job growth continues to increase and overall quality of life spurs demand for property ownership in the Lone Star State," said incoming Chairman Bates. "I'm honored to serve as the 2019 Chairman of the Texas Association of Realtors alongside my colleagues, Cindi, Marvin and Kaki to lead our fellow Realtors, be a resource for housing decisions in our communities and advocate on issues concerning property rights in Texas."

Since 1993, incoming Chairman Tray Bates has provided real estate services from Dallas-Fort Worth to South Texas and in this time, he has dedicated himself to his profession to better serve consumers and his fellow REALTORS®. Bates is President and Broker/Owner of Bates Commercial LLC and has held key leadership roles in numerous positions at the local, state and national levels. In 2011, he served as Chairman of the Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS® and is also a founding member of the South Texas Commercial Association. Most recently he was appointed by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) as the 2019 REALTOR® Party Fundraising Liaison.

Cindi Bulla, Broker/Owner of Realty Central in Amarillo, is the incoming Chairman-Elect for the association. Bulla has more than 20 years of experience as a Texas REALTOR® and a background in banking and construction. She has served the REALTOR® organization on the local, state, and national level in many capacities. Bulla served as a chairman of the Amarillo Association of REALTORS® in 2012, was named Amarillo REALTOR® of the Year in 2013, and has represented TAR as an NAR Director since 2013. She currently serves as the NAR federal political coordinator to Congressman Mac Thornberry.

Real estate broker, trainer, consultant and business coach, Marvin Jolly is the 2019 Secretary/Treasurer of the Texas Association of REALTORS®. In this position, he is one of the top officers on the association's Leadership Team and oversees the Budget & Finance Committee and budgeting process. Marvin currently serves on the NAR state and local Issues Mobilization Committee and Board of Directors. He served as President of the Collin County Association of REALTORS® in 2014 and was named REALTORS® of the Year by the association in 2005.

Immediate Past Chairman Kaki Lybbert is an agent with Century 21 Judge Fite in Denton. A fifth-generation Texan, Lybbert has served as a Texas REALTOR® at the local, statewide and national levels. Lybbert obtained her real estate license in 1995 and has been an associate of Century 21 since 1998. Lybbert has also served as chairman of the Texas Association of Realtors Political Action Committee (TREPAC) in 2012 and as 2017 Chairman of NAR Major Investor Council.

The installation ceremony took place on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Hyatt Regency in San Antonio with Texas REALTORS® and industry leaders from across the country in attendance. Conference attendees also participated in forums on public school finance, political updates, as well as continuing education courses.

About the Texas Association of Realtors

With more than 114,000 members, the Texas Association of REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

