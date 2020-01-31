Texas Author Turns the Woes of Dating and Relationships into a New Funny and Romantic Fictional Novel in "Ten Years to Life"

BASTROP, Texas, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FriesenPress Publishing is proud to announce its newest book release "Ten Years to Life," a romantic comedy set in the Heart of Texas. From debut author Cheryl E. Lee, Ten Years to Life chronicles the lives of three women with different perspectives and approaches to dating and relationships. It's the perfect book for readers wanting to immerse themselves into a funny, intimate, comical story about the journeys of life, friendships, and the search for love.

"I am part of a club of many successful single women who gather together on a Friday night for happy hour all throughout the world, drinking wine and sharing their own personal stories about how unlucky they are at finding love. My goal was to channel the frustrations of dating into a book and turn those experiences into a funny romantic comedy that every reader can relate to." – Cheryl E. Lee

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

"I couldn't put it down. The characters were hilarious." ~ Bonnie

"Finished in two days. I was sitting on the edge of my chair the entire time I was reading it trying to figure out how it was going to end. I LOVED IT! Can't wait for the follow up book." ~ Tracie

"Just finished Ten Years to Life, it was a great read." ~ John

"Ten Years perfectly hits the mark with truths about today's dating experiences. Loved it." ~ Denise

Ten Years to Life is full of realistic dating experiences and laugh out loud comedy that any reader in search of love in today's world of online dating can relate to. Pick up your copy now available at iTunes, Google Books, Amazon, Kindle, and a host of other online media outlets.

ABOUT CHERYL

Cheryl E. Lee is a native of Bastrop, Texas. Her passion for writing developed from her love of music and poetry. As a child she could be found in her room writing down the words of love songs and poems. To her, music was more than just verses and a melody, each song told a story. Those stories and life experiences compelled her to write "Ten Years to Life," a page turner guaranteed to restore faith and hope for anyone in search of love. Visit the author at https://cheryllee1971.wordpress.com/ten-years-to-life-2/, or the FriesenPress store http://books.friesenpress.com/store/title/119734000047499725.

