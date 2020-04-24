Texas-Based Choice Homecare Acquires Houston-Based Nextgen Hospice

TYLER, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Homecare of Texas, LLC ("Choice"), a hospice, rehab service, and home health provider in over 100 Texas counties, formally announced the acquisition of Nextgen Hospice LLC ("Nextgen"). Nextgen is a provider of hospice services based in Houston, TX. Tom Kurian, former owner and operator of Nextgen Hospice, will be joining the Choice team.

The step to increase Choice's service capabilities in Texas' most populous county occurs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent need to deliver a broad line of healthcare services at home. Nextgen's footprint strategically expands the company's reach in the greater Houston area, allowing growth of palliative and hospice initiatives along the Gulf Coast in concert with home health.

The announcement was made by David Jackson, President and CEO of Choice.

"The acquisition of Nextgen Hospice has provided additional talented staff and a platform for our Houston hospice operations. Hospice is such a vital component to our mission of providing excellent post-acute care at home. The clinicians of Nextgen are excited to be a part of that mission and to meet the needs of the community," stated Mr. Jackson.

Choice completed multiple transactions in 2019 to expand palliative and hospice care initiatives while enjoying substantial organic growth in its home health division. Following two years of extensive collaboration efforts in palliative care, the company entered the hospice service segment in 2018 with the acquisition of Charis Hospice in the DFW market. In April of 2019, Choice acquired multi-site Legacy Hospice, covering much of Choice's existing Northeast Texas service region, and in May layered the acquisition of two additional home health providers from Dallas-based CP Holdings in Houston and Sulphur Springs.

Mr. Jackson commented further, "This transaction provides for the expansion of our ability to serve our patients and their families. I would like to thank BTH Bank for financing this transaction. Their commitment to understanding our healthcare business and providing optimal banking tools for growth has greatly benefited our company. More importantly, it has improved our ability to serve our patients in Texas."

The transaction was brokered by Austin-based Agenda Healthcare Business Brokers. For more information regarding Choice and their service offerings, visit choicetx.com.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Choice Homecare