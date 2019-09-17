Texas-Based Coworking & Flexible Workspace Concept Poised to Capitalize on Booming Industry; Set to continue expansion into the Dallas and Fort Worth areas

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of several new WorkLodge locations will be opening on October 10th, 2019 in the prestigious, Dallas Design District. Located off Oak Lawn at 1500 Dragon St. Weeks later, WorkLodge Fort Worth will open in early November at 710 S. Main Street, in the vibrant Nr. Southside community.

Founded in 2015, WorkLodge helps entrepreneurs build and fuel their dreams through the creation and curation of creative, energizing workspace fused with exceptional, unrivalled service. Members enjoy:



- Premium, team sized office suites for 1-100 employees

- Virtual office options and stunning, collaborative work areas (coworking)

- Conference and training rooms

- Intentional, mid-sized event space

- Positive, healthy environments

- Unique, purposeful designs featuring custom furniture, bespoke layouts and common areas.

Designed by Founder Mike Thakur, WorkLodge fuses clean, european style design choices with energizing displays of vibrant, colorful accessories layered on top of the brand's signature foundation, 'WorkLodge White.'

"As businesses recognize their changing needs, WorkLodge helps by providing a holistic approach to removing the friction of facilities and growth, freeing them to focus on building their dreams," said Thakur. We continually reimagine what workspace can be for everyone – from solopreneurs to Fortune 500 companies – and build it around a Social Enterprise that gives back to the community through our non-profit, The Gabriel Foundation."

From building children's homes, fighting human trafficking, feeding those in need or providing micro-assistance, we change lives by helping people build their dreams. "Through Gabriel, we'll be bringing entrepreneurship, training and emotional support to people groups that can benefit the most from it. I can't wait to announce some of the programs we're building for 2020 and beyond," added Thakur. Learn more at https://www.helpgabriel.org

About WorkLodge:

Our mission is to create corporate campus environments that inspire, empower, and enable our members to do work that changes lives...including theirs.

Built for teams of 1 or 100 to help growth, mentorship and networking, we combine the convenience of coworking with the stability of flexible, customizable, professional office space and layer valuable amenities such as PodCast Studios, Training facilities and more, to truly provide everything needed for the modern day business.

Learn more at https://www.worklodge.com

