Texas-Based GPS Tracker Company Tackling Holiday Theft Epidemic

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With issues of residential theft continuing to plague the United States this holiday season, San Antonio-based SATX Technologies is helping keep the Grinch at bay by donating much-needed Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to U.S. law enforcement agencies.

These magnetic GPS trackers can be embedded into packages and used to catch holiday thieves who are often cruising through residential neighborhoods looking for items left on porches or in driveways.

It's a growing problem in the United States, with incidents increasing from 23.5 million in 2015 to 25.9 million in 2017, according to a 2017 report from Insurance Quotes.

"At SATX Technologies, we pride ourselves in developing and maintaining strong bonds with our local and state law enforcement agencies, and we realize that package theft is a growing problem throughout the United States," says SATX Chief Operations Officer Ryan Birdsell. "If we can use our technology to help catch thieves, especially this time of year, then we're more than happy to do our part."

These high-tech tracking devices usually cost around $75 to $100 each, but SATX will donate devices to the first 10 law enforcement agencies who visit www.satxtechnologies.com and request a free device via the on-line contact form.

Holiday package theft has continued to grow in frequency for the last several seasons, with insurance company figures still rising year over year.

According to a recent story in USA Today, more than half of Americans say they know someone who's had a package stolen from outside their home and 3 in 10 say they've experienced it themselves.

Not only are packages being swiped and Christmas season being threatened, but it's also a growing problem for online retailers around the globe that often depend on the holiday shopping season for fiscal profitability.

Industry data now suggests that the average homeowner in the United States receives between 25 and 30 packages every year, with 70 percent of American households expecting to receive a package during the holiday season.

And more than half, 53 percent, are worried that packages left outside of their homes might be stolen before they can be properly secured.

SATX Technologies was founded in 2014 and specializes in high-tech gadgetry and GPS trackers, which are used for many purposes.

To learn more about SATX Technologies, and the company's ever-growing product line, visit www.satxtechnologies.com.

