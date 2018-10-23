Texas-based Hicks Thomas Ranked Nationally on Best Law Firms List by US News - Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP has earned recognition and a national top-tier ranking on the list of Best Law Firms for 2019 by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America.

The litigation boutique achieved Tier 1 rankings both nationally and in the Houston metro area for its oil and gas law practice. Hicks Thomas represents major oil corporations, independent exploration and production companies, oilfield services and pipeline companies, along with a wide variety of businesses. The firm also earned a Tier 1 ranking in commercial litigation for the Houston metro area.

To be considered for Best Law Firms honors, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the current Best Lawyers in America, the oldest peer-review lawyer guide in the U.S.

Three firm partners were named to the Best Lawyers listing earlier this year. Firm founder John B. Thomas along with Robin Harrison and Paul Mitchell were selected for their commercial litigation work. Mr. Harrison was also recognized for his oil and gas expertise, and Mr. Thomas earned additional honors in intellectual property litigation.

Best Law Firms selections are based on voting by lawyers and on client surveys for expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, civility and whether they would refer other clients to the firm. Tier rankings are determined by the scores the firms receive. For a complete listing of the 2019 top firms, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

The Hicks Thomas team includes seasoned trial and appellate lawyers with expertise in construction, energy, environmental law, securities litigation, insurance defense, intellectual property, fiduciary duty and product liability matters.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation with offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Amarillo, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

