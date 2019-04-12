Texas-based IDD Provider Caregiver, Inc.: Technology Must Be People-Centered, Benefit Individuals Served

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sameer Bhargava, Chief Information Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Caregiver, Inc., is leading the company's technological transformation to support Caregiver's core mission of caring for those who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled (IDD) or are impacted by related conditions in Texas, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee service areas.

Over an eight-month period, Caregiver migrated eight million records from paper to their Electronic Health Records (EHR) system. Approximately 1,500 users log into the EHR daily. Around 16,000 training courses have been completed by its service professional user base.

Such major changes are grounded in supporting the human element, according to Bhargava.

"Ultimately, our technology ecosystem reduces administrative burdens for our professionals," Bhargava stressed, "increasing the time staff can spend with individuals we serve. Our 'digital evolution' places individuals at the center of everything we do."

Recently, digital systems have become essential and often mandated for the IDD services industry. During Caregiver's expansion, Bhargava and his team designed a strategic digital evolution using a stability-driven, layered approach. The transition from paper to electronic systems and team tools, while challenging at times, yields better networks of services for group homes and day-habilitation centers; benefits for aspects teams manage – medical, social, work-life, community engagement, and custodial financial services; efficiencies for accounting and finance, compliance and regulation; and ease of audit and review.

"Technology can greatly improve the lives of the thousands of individuals we serve," said CEO Mark Lashley. "Our staff of 3500 in four states recognizes that such advancements are helping position Caregiver as a provider of choice and an employer of choice. They have embraced the changes."

