Texas-based Provost Umphrey Among Nation's Best Law Firms for 12th Year

BEAUMONT, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost Umphrey Law Firm has earned a place in the 2020 Best Law Firms guide by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, marking the 12th year in a row the firm has received such recognition.

Provost Umphrey earned top rankings in the Beaumont metro area for representing plaintiffs in mass torts and class actions, personal injury and product liability litigation. The Nashville office earned recognition for labor and employment litigation.

To learn more about the firm's top practice rankings, visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/provost-umphrey-law-firm-l-l-p/overview/15784.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on extensive evaluations by clients and attorneys in the same practice areas, as well as peer and editorial review of the information provided by law firms.

To be eligible, a firm must have at least one lawyer in the 2020 Best Lawyers in America guide, which compiles its list through surveys from attorneys nationwide. Fourteen Provost Umphrey attorneys earned placement in this year's guide, with three winning "Lawyer of the Year" honors, given to attorneys who received the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Equity Partner Bryan O. Blevins Jr. earned this distinction for mass torts and class action, Equity Partner David P. Wilson was chosen for personal injury litigation, and attorney Darren L. Brown was honored for product liability litigation.

Nine firm attorneys also earned Texas Super Lawyers honors, another peer-review attorney guide. Earlier this year, the firm made the list of Top Texas Verdicts & Settlements compiled by VerdictSearch and Texas Lawyer based on 2018 cases. Provost Umphrey was recognized for the largest premises liability verdict in Texas with a $6.34 million Harris County negligence award against a suburban Houston apartment complex in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old girl.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm

For 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those most in need – those who have suffered harm or loss due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People. To learn more, visit http://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.provostumphrey.com

