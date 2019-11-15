Texas Beekeepers Star in New Reality TV Pilot on Amazon Prime

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeybee expert, Charlie Agar, has turned his passion into a potential new TV series.

For several years, Agar has been working with his friends and fellow beekeepers, Al Friedle and George Thomas, capturing and relocating africanized bees throughout the Texas Hill Country. Ever since they broke into the apiculture sphere, the trio has united under the moniker, Charlie Bee Company .

Texas Beekeeper, Charlie Agar, passes a warning sign before checking his Africanized beehives. Charlie Bee Company Logo on Amazon Prime

In 2017, Agar was contacted by Ashley Scott Davison, CEO of the production company iniosante inc , about producing an unscripted reality series based on the beekeeping work of Agar and his team. Agar himself works in the video production industry and when approached by Davison, was pleasantly intrigued at the idea of a television-show based on his hobby.

"People know about the plight of pollinators, and the show is a great opportunity to both educate and share our passion for bees, beekeeping, and the ecology of our beautiful Hill Country," Agar said.

Davison and his team have produced two documentaries on giraffe conservation — the first for National Geographic — and are currently developing a film about rhinos. Taking a detour from our planet's largest of mammals, Davison wanted to zero in on a small species with a big impact.

"I love New Braunfels, so it's a treat to highlight our hometown. But the issues affecting bees are a global, we wouldn't have many of the foods we routinely buy at the store without them. And no tv show has ever been made that focuses on these critically important little honey-makers," Davison said.

By the end of 2017, Davison and his team had followed Charlie Bee on numerous bee removals, filming — and getting stung — each and every step of the way. The production crew eventually cut a pilot together and were selected into more than a dozen international film festivals where they won four awards, most notably "Best Reality Show" at Catalyst Content in 2018. Iniosante is currently looking for underwriter support to produce season one of Charlie Bee Company which would air on PBS via KLRU-TV in Austin.

The pilot episode is now available to rent and purchase on Amazon Prime and will be available to stream for free on December 24. Charlie and his team have asked that all who watch the pilot on Amazon to please share and leave a review.

"More views and positive reviews will make it all the more likely to get this award-winning TV series funded and produced."

The link to view the Charlie Bee Company pilot on Amazon Prime is available here — https://lnkd.in/gZ84V6v

To make a tax deductible donation to fund the Charlie Bee Company TV series on PBS, visit IFP.org

