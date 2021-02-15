Texas Book Company Unveils Enhanced Online Bookstore and Course Materials Platform

The OnCourse platform provides a sleek and contemporary school-branded landing page, and integrates into LMS and SIS platforms to deliver a cohesive experience for faculty and students. The OnCourse streamlined site provides straightforward directive verbiage on the landing screen, one-click access to course materials, and a full assortment of school-branded merchandise. OnCourse delivers all functionality and service of a brick-n-mortar store in a virtual environment.

For Students



Buy/Sell/Rent course materials

Print, digital and publisher subscriptions

Search features by course, ISBN, Title, Author

Full line of logo merchandise and supplies

24-hour order fulfillment

Secure checkout

Financial aid accepted

For Faculty

Faculty online research tools and adoptions

OER, print and digital options

For Administration



Integration with LMS and SIS

Registrar integration

Customized sales and usage reporting

"Opt-out" compliance for digital and one-price programs

"Texas Book Company's investment in virtual services reinforces our commitment to the future of campus store and course material operations," said Darren Croom, president of Texas Book Company. "OnCourse is much more than a shopping site for course materials. OnCourse offers all the products and services of the campus store, with the added ease of online ordering, digital downloads and connection to interactive digital materials. OnCourse administrative tools ease faculty adoptions and provide financial aid integration. It's a "one-stop" campus store virtual solution; the next generation in virtual campus store management."

OnCourse is built to be flexible. For schools that need more than a virtual store, we offer OnCourse+, which allows schools that want to remain independent to partner with OnCourse for professional course material management. OnCourse+ provides off-site, on-campus, virtual, or a combination depending on institutional needs. Schools ready to turn over the course materials department to the experts can trust us to deliver top-tier technology, affordability and service. The school maintains store control and eliminates the risk and responsibility of the course materials department.

For more information about OnCourse visit http://www.texasbook.com/oncourse or inquire with Bill Boney at [email protected], or 800-527-1016 ext. 334.

About Texas Book Company

Established in 1975, Texas Book Company is one of the largest academic retail companies in the U.S. serving the higher education industry. Texas Book Company's Retail, Military and OnCourse divisions provide customized bookstore and course material management on-campus and online. The Company's OnCourse platform provides 100% uptime and fail-safe procedures that guarantee the security of valuable sales, ordering, inventory, and analytic data.

Press Contact:

Stacy Dyer

469-236-6978

http://www.texasbook.com/

SOURCE Texas Book Company

Related Links

http://www.texasbook.com/

