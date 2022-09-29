TEXAS BUSINESS HALL OF FAME TO HONOR 2022 INDUCTEES WITH INDUCTION DINNER

Texas-Based Organization Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Honors New Business Legends

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation (TBHF) will honor six inductees for its 40th Anniversary Induction Dinner:

John Arnold ( Houston ), Founder of Centaurus Capital LP, an energy-focused, family office investment fund, and Arnold Ventures, a philanthropy dedicated to investing in evidence-based solutions

Thomas O. Hicks ( Dallas ), Chairman, Founder and Partner of Hicks Holdings LLC, and co-founder of pioneering private equity firm Hicks, Tate, Muse & Furst

Jeffery D. Hildebrand ( Houston ), the Executive Chairman and Founder of Hilcorp Energy Company, Harvest Midstream Company and JDH Capital

Paul W. Hobby ( Houston ), Founding Partner of Genesis Park and GP Capital

Whitney Wolfe Herd ( Dallas ), Founder and CEO of Bumble, Inc., the parent company that operates Badoo, Fruitz, and Bumble

Presented by Texas Capital Bank, the induction dinner will be hosted in Houston on Thursday, November 3rd, at Hilton Americas.

"The Texas Business Hall of Fame is pleased to honor its six inductees for 2022. Inductees are recognized as trailblazers in business and exemplary leaders who have made significant contributions in their local communities, through both philanthropic and civic engagement. Although inductees can be nominated by anyone from the general public, they are selected by their peers and determined by a majority vote by Hall of Fame members," said TBHF Chair Amanda Brock.

In addition to recognizing six extraordinary business leaders this year, the Texas Business Hall of Fame is awarding forty-four $15,000 prizes to scholars and veterans who have demonstrated an exceptional inclination to build a business in Texas and better their community. Recipients are identified through TBHF's higher-education partners, veteran incubator programs, and innovation centers across the state.

"The selection process, combined with the organization's emphasis on both economic and social impact makes this one of the most prestigious business honors in the state," said TBHF Legend and the 2022 Master of Ceremonies, Richard Fisher (former President, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas).

For guests interested in attending the dinner, tickets can be purchased online from The Texas Business Hall of Fame's website, texasbusiness.org.

