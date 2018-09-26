Texas Cannabis Industry Association Calls Out Congressman Pete Sessions on Civil Rights

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCIA Founding Board Member Patrick T. Moran presented to a packed house (https://www.facebook.com/TxCIA/) in North Dallas two Saturdays ago. Moran detailed the reasons why all District 32 residents need to vote for challenger Collin Allred over incumbent Pete Sessions. This past Saturday, he led the first-ever Texas Cannabis-based campaign team to block walk in District 32 on behalf of Allred.

Cannabis advocates have been trying to figure out why Sessions (who is current Chairman of the House Rules Committee) has so aggressively blocked all cannabis reform bills (35 just since 2016, including bipartisan legislation on banking, decriminalization, patient protection and education for Veterans). TCIA believes they have uncovered the answer: "Old-fashioned bigotry. Despite roughly equal usage rates, Blacks are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana." https://www.aclu.org/gallery/marijuana-arrests-numbers Reading from Rep. Sessions's Wikipedia page (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pete_Sessions), Moran states, "The ACLU gives Sessions 7 out of 100 on Civil Rights."

Reading down Sessions's Wikipedia, "He favors repealing the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which would end birthright citizenship." Moran, a Texas attorney, points out that would reverse key American judicial decisions like "Brown v. Board of Education." The 14th Amendment is literally why Abraham Lincoln fought the American Civil War. It provided citizenship rights and equal protection to the former slaves.

Moran, who voted Republican in the primary, pointed out that in relationship to Lincoln's Republican Party, Pete Sessions would be a member of the failed Confederacy. Asked by an attendee why Sessions has never been called out on these concerns, Moran replied "He's never had to really run. Collin Allred is the first viable challenger Sessions has had in several election cycles. I'm as guilty as anyone that we've let this evil gain power in our own backyard."

Go to https://votesmart.org/, search Pete Sessions and help get out the facts. "It is imperative that all District 32 residents know that their current Representative is publicly proud of his opposition to a key element of our U.S. Constitution, that we are all to be treated as equal under the law," says Moran.

TCIA's membership & followers are split almost equal among Democrats and Republicans, with several self-proclaimed Libertarians and a surprising number of new people coming in who have not voted until this election.

