Texas Capital Bank launches all-digital Bask Bank, offering savers American Airlines AAdvantage® miles

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced today the launch of Bask Bank, a digital savings account that earns American Airlines AAdvantage® miles instead of interest.

Bask Bank's unique collaboration with American Airlines empowers savers, giving them an incentive-based savings account to earn AAdvantage® miles. Every dollar saved is an AAdvantage® mile earned. There are no fees, no minimum balance, it's easy to sign up and savers enjoy unlimited potential to earn miles.

Traditional savings accounts return pennies on the dollar. Bask Bank changes that by rewarding savers with miles, enhancing their saving potential and providing them with choice, value, and the opportunity to experience travel and more through the AAdvantage® program. The digital platform provides customers with the convenience of banking whenever they need while seamlessly adding the miles they earn to their AAdvantage® account.

"This new digital bank is the next step in Texas Capital Bank's ongoing strategy to meet customer needs," said Keith Cargill, president and CEO, Texas Capital Bank. "We were one of the first to launch a digital bank over 20 years ago, and Bask Bank will open up new possibilities and rewards to customers across the nation. Even more importantly, the digital nature of Bask Bank will bridge the gap between physical and virtual banking to deliver a premier user experience beyond mere transactions by giving savers memorable and tangible benefits for their deposits."

Texas Capital Bank has appointed financial services industry veteran Matt Quale as president of Bask Bank. He formerly served as chief marketing officer at Brighthouse Financial, where he played a key role in the company's spinoff from MetLife. Over a 20-year career spanning numerous industries, Quale has had key roles at American Express, McKinsey & Company, Coca-Cola and General Mills.

Quale said Bask Bank is a groundbreaker in the banking industry.

"It's a bold new platform – a stronger option for savers who aren't getting much out of a traditional savings account. Bask Bank helps you enjoy more of life's experiences today, while still saving for the future," Quale said.

"We take pride in creating opportunities for AAdvantage members to earn miles through their everyday activities," said Bridget Blaise-Shamai, President of the AAdvantage program and Vice President of Customer Loyalty and Insights for American. "Collaborating with Bask Bank gives our customers a new way to easily earn miles toward their travel dreams while still tracking toward their financial goals."

Opening a savings account is quick and convenient. New users can easily integrate their existing or new American Airlines AAdvantage® account and begin earning miles for every dollar they save. AAdvantage® miles are accrued daily and awarded based on average monthly balances.

Bask Bank will also offer several ways to earn AAdvantage® bonus miles, including an account opening bonus of 5,000 AAdvantage® miles, a feedback bonus and a variety of balance bonuses. Details on that and other features can be accessed here.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 1000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, N.A. a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. More information at www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC.

ABOUT BASK BANK

Bask Bank is a digital bank that rewards savers with American Airlines AAdvantage® miles. Unlike traditional banks, Bask Bank awards one AAdvantage® mile for every dollar saved, allowing customers to grow travel rewards along with savings. Along with its parent company, Texas Capital Bank, Bask Bank is committed to building strategic relationships and providing service that exceeds expectations. Bask Bank is a division of Texas Capital Bank, an established FDIC-insured bank headquartered in Dallas. For more information please visit www.baskbank.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, and more inflight entertainment and access to power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines .

