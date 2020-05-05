Texas Companies, Brands Unite to Honor Teachers Through #TeachersCan Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 Texas-based companies and brands have united to honor teachers and highlight the critical nature of the teaching profession through the #TeachersCan initiative. The open-source initiative is paying tribute to educators during National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) with a prize sweepstakes and exclusive content - including discussions, tutorials, and live performances by nationally-recognized authors, performers and musicians.

#TeachersCan

#TeachersCan supporting organizations include major Texas brands including H-E-B, Whataburger, Kendra Scott, Valero, the San Antonio Spurs, and Dell Technologies, as well as statewide associations, community groups, chambers of commerce, and universities.

"The COVID-19 crisis has further demonstrated just how important teachers are to our students, our communities, and our state," said coalition member and Texas Association of School Administrators Executive Director Kevin Brown. "Despite the widespread affinity for teachers, teacher morale is on the decline; many of our best and brightest are not considering teaching as a profession, and less than a majority of parents would encourage their children to become teachers. Teachers are too important to our future — those trends need to change."

#TeachersCan called Texans to show their appreciation for teachers by nominating a current educator for the prize sweepstakes. The sweepstakes received more than 12,000 nominations in less than two weeks for a variety of prizes including free groceries for a year from H-E-B, free gas for a year from Valero, jewelry from Kendra Scott, a home office set-up, a Peloton deluxe package, a Whataburger "back-to-school" bash, hundreds of gift cards from companies including Southwest Airlines, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, Luby's/Pappa's Group, Hobby Lobby, Starbucks, and Frost Bank. More than 100 prizes will be distributed during National Teacher Appreciation Week, with winners announced via #TeachersCan social channels (@TxTeachersCan) daily.

The #TeachersCan National Teacher Appreciation Week content schedule is outlined below. Visit TeachersCan.org or @TxTeachersCan on Facebook and Instagram for more information, including event links.

Tuesday, May 5

Toast to Teachers, honoring the 40 Texas Teachers of the Year and 48 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award finalists

"Mind, Body & Soul" snacks from The Union, Fitness & Fun

Backyard concert by Wade Bowen

Wednesday, May 6

Literary conversations with authors Jenna Bush Hager , Stephen Harrigan and Lawrence Wright , hosted by Evan Smith , CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune

, and , hosted by , CEO and co-founder of "Mind, Body & Soul" snacks from The Union, Fitness & Fun

Backyard concert by Sunny Sweeney

Thursday, May 7

Home Is Where the Art Is encourages community members to create and display a piece of art with a message of thanks

Exclusive performances by ballerina Lauren Anderson , makeup artist Erica Miles , and musicians Ray Benson and The Mrs. Band

, makeup artist , and musicians and The Mrs. Band "Mind, Body & Soul" snacks from The Union, Fitness & Fun

Backyard concert by Randy Rogers

Friday, May 8

Live performances by Randy Rogers , Wade Bowen , Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney from Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas

, , and from Whitewater Amphitheater in "Mind, Body & Soul" snacks from The Union, Fitness & Fun

