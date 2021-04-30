Texas de Brazil Opens First East Bay Location in Concord

Texas de Brazil makes its debut in Concord tonight when it opens its newest location in the high-end shopping and dining

"Texas de Brazil's authentic approach for delivering the cuisine of Southern Brazil has flourished around the world and we're excited to open our doors to the residents and visitors of Contra Costa County," says Salim Asrawi, president of the Brazilian-American steakhouse brand. "We look forward to offering a unique, upscale dining experience that excites the guest and exceeds their culinary expectations," he adds.

The new restaurant features soaring ceilings with unique light fixtures and an extravagant salad area made of white marble and adorned with a lavish flower arrangement. Guests can enjoy a drink in the intimate lounge area or browse for their favorite wines in the elegant wine cellar. Patio dining is also available for regular seating and for private events.

The highlights of this rodizio-style dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area.

The experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer delicious variety.

Salad Area Selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, couscous pasta, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, lobster bisque and much more.

The main course or star of the show - a savory variety of flame-grilled meats that are expertly prepared and carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos.

Churrasco Selections include cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, such as filet mignon, barbecued pork ribs, leg of lamb, Parmesan drumettes and the guest's favorite, picanha.

A good wine nicely complements the flavors of churrasco and Texas de Brazil's curated wine list includes acclaimed varietals from California and South America vineyards as well as Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label collection of six varietals bottled in Chile.

A full bar offers craft cocktails including the traditional Caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits and beer (domestic and Brazilian).

For those with a sweet tooth, no meal is complete without dessert and guests can indulge in selections including house-made flan, triple layer chocolate mousse cake, cheesecake and more, all served a la carte.

Service hours include - Dinner: Wed -Thurs 5 - 8:30 p.m., Fri. 5 – 9:30 p.m., Sat. 4 – 9:30 p.m. and Sun. 4 – 8:30 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes the meat and salad service is $49.99. The salad area only option is $29.99. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years are $5.00 and 6-12 years are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit https://texasdebrazil.com/locations/concord/ or call 925.320.3800.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

Related Links

http://www.texasdebrazil.com

