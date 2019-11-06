Texas de Brazil Opens First Panama Location In Panama City's Exclusive Punta Pacifica Neighborhood

"We are proud to partner with Multi Food Holdings S.A. for the opening of our Panama City location and our first in Central America. We look forward to welcoming the many visitors and residents who appreciate this beautiful city's vibrant atmosphere, and to introducing our unique dining experience to all," says Salim Asrawi, president and COO, Texas de Brazil Churrascaria.

Texas de Brazil offers guests an appealing, upscale atmosphere and friendly service for the continuous dining style which easily accommodates both large and small parties. The new restaurant features two main entrances including a striking pedestrian entrance with an adjacent lounge area and a second entrance inside the mall where guests find a large bar and attractive architectural elements. The 226-seat family-friendly venue features an impressive salad area topped with a stunning floral display, an open-view grill in the dining area, a large chef's table, private dining for 32 in the VIP room adjoining the wine room, and 16 seats on the outdoor patio.

Guests enjoy a continuous dining experience for one fixed price which begins with a visit to the expansive salad area offering delicious variety with both hot and cold side specialty dishes. The selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada, jasmine rice, fish with garlic sauce, lobster bisque and much more. No wonder it's called a steakhouse even vegetarians love.™

During the main course, flame-roasted meats are expertly prepared by a gaucho (server) who personally grills mouthwatering cuts over natural wood charcoal – a Southern Brazil gaucho tradition passed down through generations. When guests flip a two-sided disc located at each seat from red to green, gauchos continuously deliver and carve slow-roasted meats tableside to order. The vast selection ranges from the succulent picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, filet mignon and leg of lamb, to Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break from the endless parade of meats is desired, guests simply turn discs back to red. This allows guests to pace the dining experience to fit any timeframe – from leisurely meals with friends and family to efficient meetings with business associates.

Inside the lounge, guests enjoy craft cocktails including the traditional caipirinha in a variety of flavors plus a full selection of distilled spirits, beer and soft drinks.

Service hours include:

Lunch - Seven days a week between 12 noon - 4 p.m.

Dinner - Sun. - Thurs. 4 - 11 p.m.; Fri. - Sat. 4 p.m. - 1 a.m.

During lunch service the price is $24 for the regular menu. For dinner, the restaurant offers an adult price, as well as a discounted children's price. Adult price is $38, children's price for 8-12 years of age is $29 and children 7 years and under dine complimentary.

For more information or reservations, call the restaurant directly at +507 309 2230.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

