Texas DHCA Selects Yardi to Launch Homeowner Assistance Fund

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) will directly assist homeowners affected by COVID-19 through its Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) program. Texans will qualify and receive funds through Mortgage Relief , an online application portal created by Yardi®.

The HAF was established under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the State of Texas will administer approximately $842 million in HAF funding. Yardi will provide software and general program services to TDHCA for administering the HAF Program.

Yardi Mortgage Relief is built on the successful Rent Relief solution used by many state and local agencies across the country to disburse emergency rental assistance funds. (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Yardi Mortgage Relief is built on the successful Rent Relief solution used by many state and local agencies across the country to disburse emergency rental assistance funds . The innovative components of Yardi's Mortgage Relief solution and robust team were deciding factors for TDHCA.

"The Yardi Mortgage Relief technology offers features and benefits that are unique, including built-in payment distribution that is proven capable to serve the large number of homeowners we expect to assist here in Texas," said Monica Galuski, director of bond finance and chief investment officer at the TDHCA.

"We are honored to be selected by Texas Department of Housing and look forward to the opportunity to help Texas homeowners recover from the adverse impact of the pandemic. The Yardi Mortgage Relief platform is an end-to-end solution that will expedite disbursement of funds to eligible homeowners in Texas. Yardi has offices in Dallas & Austin and we look forward to helping TDHCA with the very important HAF program," said John Pendergast, senior vice president at Yardi.

Learn more about Yardi's innovative and comprehensive homeowner assistance fund management solutions by visiting https://www.homemortgagerelief.com/ . State housing agencies seeking to expedite and streamline their relief efforts can contact Yardi at (800) 866-1144 to set up a private demonstration.

About TDHCA

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is the state agency responsible for affordable housing, community and energy assistance programs, colonia activities, and regulation of the state's manufactured housing industry. The Department currently administers $2 billion through for-profit, nonprofit, and local government partnerships to deliver local housing and community-based opportunities and assistance to Texans in need.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment, compliance and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies and housing authorities. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves more than 10,000 clients worldwide with more than 7,500 employees. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

SOURCE Yardi