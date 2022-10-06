Texas Economic Development Corporation Leads Successful Business Recruitment Mission To Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC), the private side of a public-private partnership with Governor Greg Abbott's Office of Texas Economic Development & Tourism, recently concluded an international business recruitment mission that included high-level meetings with government officials and business executives, as well as events in London, Paris, and Frankfurt.

The Texas delegation included the First Lady of the State of Texas Cecilia Abbott, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, President & CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Robert Allen and the Executive Director of the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office Adriana Cruz, in addition to a dozen other economic development leaders from across Texas.

"Following our meetings and events in Europe, I can confidently report that the Texas brand continues to shine bright around the world," said Robert Allen, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation. "Our delegation was proud to meet with business executives and host events to showcase why Texas continues to be the best state for business, and we look forward to expanding and creating new business opportunities as a result of this trip."

During the business mission, which took place from September 26-30, the delegation met with executives who are considering Texas as a location to establish or expand their footprint and create more jobs for the state. In London and Paris, the delegation met with trade leaders at the respective U.S. Embassies, which also included a meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to France, Denise Campbell Bauer.

"It was such a privilege to represent the people of Texas in our meetings with trade and business leaders from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany," said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "Promoting the business advantages found only in Texas is easy thanks to our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce ― a magnet for new business investments from around the world. I thank all of our hosts, especially Ambassador Bauer and embassy staff in London and Paris, for their warm and gracious welcome. The Governor and I look forward to returning the favor and welcoming them on their next visit to the Lone Star State."

Texas has strong business and economic connections with the U.K., France and Germany, with a reported total of 580 projects in Texas over the last decade, all of which is expected to create $21.2 billion in capital investments and more than 34,100 new jobs.

"When it comes to doing business, there's no place like Texas, and I am proud to have joined last week's outstanding delegation to Europe to help spread our success story to the world," Secretary Scott said. "I want to thank the First Lady, Robert and Adriana for their leadership, and look forward to seeing even more tremendous economic growth in Texas as a result of the new friendships and partnerships we've formed in the United Kingdom, France and Germany."

At their final stop on the business mission, the delegation visited and toured the Volkswagen headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

"I was honored to join this highly successful business development mission to Europe and help share the Texas story with business decision-makers in three of our top international trade and investment markets," said Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of Texas Economic Development & Tourism, within the Office of the Governor. "Under Governor Abbott's leadership, Texas ranks as the most popular destination in the United States for foreign direct investment and has been the top exporting state in the nation for the last 20 years. Our office is committed to upholding Texas' competitive business advantages for international businesses to continue to thrive."

In addition to the First Lady of Texas, the Texas Secretary of State, and the Executive Director of the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, the following economic development organizations from across the state joined the international mission:

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Arlington Economic Development Corporation

Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

Dallas Regional Chamber

Frisco Economic Development Corporation

Greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership

Greater San Marcos Partnership

Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce

Irving Economic Development Partnership

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance

McKinney Economic Development Corporation

The Borderplex Alliance (El Paso)

The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) is an independently funded and operated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to economic development, business recruitment and job creation in the state of Texas. The public-private partnership of TxEDC and Texas Economic Development and Tourism Office in the Office of the Governor, markets Texas as a premier business destination to let corporate decision- makers and site selection consultants know that they can Go Big in Texas. For more information about TxEDC, visit www.GoBigInTexas.com.

