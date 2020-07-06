Texas Education Agency Selects Curriculum Associates as an Approved Math Innovation Zones Blended Learning Provider for Both Online Curriculum and Interim Assessments

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has selected Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® as an approved solution for both online curriculum and interim assessments for its Math Innovation Zones (MIZ) blended learning initiative. With the approval, and as the only provider chosen for both curriculum and assessment, Texas districts and charter schools participating in MIZ can use one integrated system to facilitate their high-fidelity implementation of blended learning for Grades K–8. The award-winning i-Ready program serves more than eight million students and approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States.

"There is a great power in using a single program to both assess and instruct students," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "With i-Ready, teachers can eliminate overlapping assessments, save time, and use robust data to differentiate their instruction. As the only provider to be approved in both the curriculum and assessment categories for the Texas [MIZ] initiative, we are committed to supporting schools throughout Texas with our comprehensive online solution."

As part of the Blended Learning Grant Program, MIZ is a four-year process that helps districts and charters throughout Texas design, launch, and scale a high-quality blended learning math program. After a comprehensive review, i-Ready was selected as an approved vendor to support participating districts.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–8 Texas teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging teacher-led—as well as student-directed—instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Texas teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i–Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and online instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

To support Texas students and educators, i-Ready is specifically designed to address the rigors of the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test. Research conducted in partnership with the Educational Research Institute of America shows strong correlations (above .70, which is considered strong evidence by the National Center on Intensive Intervention) with the STAAR test.

To learn more about i-Ready and the MIZ approval, visit https://www.curriculumassociates.com/products/i-ready/texas-innovation-zone.

