Texas Electricity Ratings Announces 2020 'Best Texas Electricity Provider'

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a pandemic and a chaotic summer move season in Texas, people are still in need of electricity to power their homes and most importantly, their air conditioners. And, since 2009, Texas Electricity Ratings has helped Texans find the best electricity plans to meet their needs. To that end, Texas Electricity Ratings has released their annual rankings for the best retail electricity providers in the state of Texas. And with more providers than ever before selling retail electricity in Texas, selecting the cream of the crop was not an easy task.

The 2020 " Best Texas Electricity Provider " is Constellation Energy. Constellation, an energy company with a nationwide footprint, is a relatively new face in Texas electricity, having been here as the Constellation brand for only a few years (previously known as StarTex Power). They've made quick work establishing their brand and offer customers a host of affordable, easy to understand electricity plans. With great rates, a wide selection of rewards programs and customer incentives, as well as great customer reviews on Texas Electricity Ratings, Constellation narrowly edged out the competition to place #1 in our rankings for Texas.

Right at Constellation's heels in the #2 spot is Chariot Energy .Chariot Energy, a subsidiary of Korean Hanwha Group, entered the marketplace with a unique new vision supporting green energy and an impressive suite of customer support tools. Not only is every plan 100% solar energy, but the rates are low, their reviews are strong, and their customer communication, including weekly usage updates, is some of the best we've seen. All of this combined to put Chariot barely behind Constellation. An impressive debut for a company that's been operating in Texas for less than a year.

Finishing third on our rankings is Texas electricity mainstay TXU Energy . TXU had another strong year, offering customers a broad set of offers and options for electricity customers. TXU, the former North Texas incumbent electricity provider, scored well on Community Outreach, Customer Communication, and Customer Rewards to land comfortably in the top three.

Rounding out the top five were Reliant Energy and Gexa Energy, two veterans of the Texas electricity market. Reliant Energy, one of the largest retailers in Texas, scored well on Community Outreach and Customer Communication. Gexa had lots of different plan options, featuring 100% green energy for customers, as well as an outstanding customer satisfaction program that allows customers to switch to a different Gexa electricity plan within the first 60 days of service without penalty if they're unhappy, which is something we haven't seen anywhere else in the Texas electricity market.

Texas Electricity Ratings' provider rankings are performed annually because the Texas electricity marketplace is always changing. In the last 12 months, we've seen over three new market entrants, and more are sure to come. Therefore, it's important to take a snapshot of the market and adjust the ratings on a regular basis to keep consumers up to date on their shopping options. Retail electricity providers are regularly changing their deposits, raising and lowering prices, implementing changes in their customer service policies, and even purchasing other electricity companies. Additionally, mobile technology, company innovation and customer communication are always changing (as they should be) in the Texas retail electricity market. In light of all these and more possible changes occurring, our annual rankings help customers to accurately and diligently research their options. This way they can better understand what they can expect from their energy provider, both in terms of benefits as well as potential market pitfalls. It's an important part of a healthy, functioning marketplace. That's why Texas Electricity Ratings advocates on behalf of consumers.

TexasElectricityRatings.com offers daily updated information about electricity rates in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and hundreds of other cities in Texas. Since 2009, Texas Electricity Ratings has helped over 3.5 million Texans make better energy choices. TexasElectricityRatings.com is the destination website for Texas residents and business owners to share their opinions and have a voice in the Texas Deregulated Energy market. Electricity Ratings, LLC helps people make informed buying decisions through its consumer reviews platform and is a reliable source for valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.

