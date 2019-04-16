Texas Emergency Management Conference Panel Highlights Key Women Leaders in The Emergency Response Industry

On Monday, AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo moderated a key panel highlighting the role of women in disaster response and recovery, titled Highlighting the Role of Women in Disaster Response and Recovery.

The panel included leaders from the local, state, federal, and nonprofit sector who discussed industry lessons learned since the 2017 hurricane season, and emphasized the changing landscape of emergency response. Perkins fostered a conversation around some of the unique challenges facing women in the industry. Panelist included Suzannah Jones, Assistant Chief at the Texas Division of Emergency Management; Traci Brasher, Recovery Division Director for FEMA Region 6; Kathy Clark, Associate Director with The Salvation Army; and Joanne Song Yu, City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department's Chief of Staff.

"It is paramount that we encourage women to explore the emergency management and response industry. By hosting today's panel, the Texas Department of Emergency Management is providing an important forum for women Emergency Management leaders to share their knowledge and experience," said Brittany Perkins Castillo, AshBritt CEO. "This panel provided unique perspectives from top leaders in our country and demonstrates that leadership in emergency response has many faces."

About Brittany Perkins Castillo:

Brittany Perkins Castillo is the CEO of the nation's leading disaster response and environmental services company. Since becoming CEO in 2016 Brittany has managed more than $750 million in revenue while leading AshBritt's corporate growth in environmental services and infrastructure projects.

