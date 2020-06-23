TEXAS Extended Campus Launches New Graphic Design Certificate Program

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The TEXAS Extended Campus (TEC) at The University of Texas at Austin is excited to announce the debut of their Graphic Design Certificate Program. Beginning Aug. 26, this 12-week online course prepares students to begin a new career as a graphic designer. The program also enhances the skills of those who hold other creative roles in their organization. Prospective students may attend an online information session on July 8, 2020, or Aug. 12, 2020.

The class structure includes one evening meeting per week where students will receive instruction on Adobe programs including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and After Effects, and a self-paced component comprised of educational modules for HTML and CSS coding. Students will use what they learn to build a website that showcases their portfolio of designs created while in class.

Course instructor Greg Hervey, a graduate of the UT College of Fine Arts, is a freelance graphic designer and web developer with over twenty years of experience. Hervey has developed and instructed courses for the UT College of Fine Arts, Austin Community College and UT Informal Classes. Hervey also provides design training for corporate clients, including The Austin Chronicle, GSD&M, Texas Monthly and Whole Foods.

"I'm thrilled to be teaching this program," Hervey said. "I think we've developed a curriculum that will enable anyone serious about working in graphic design to hit the ground running, with a diverse set of highly marketable skills. I've been mastering these applications and refining these design skills throughout my career, and I can't wait to share my knowledge and experience."

Tuition for the Graphic Design Certificate Program is $3,899. Military members, Military Spouses and Veterans may be eligible for discounts and tuition assistance. A tuition payment plan, available to everyone, allows students to break down the full amount into three smaller payments.

For more information about the Graphic Design Certificate program, please visit https://professionaled.utexas.edu/graphic-design-certificate-program?utm_source=Web&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=GDCP&utm_content=PressRelease.

About TEXAS Extended Campus

As part of The University of Texas at Austin, TEXAS Extended Campus (TEC) draws upon the multiple strengths of the University to develop and offer programs that serve working professionals and lifelong learners in Austin and across Texas. Faculty members, industry professionals and curriculum experts produce courses and programs to benefit students at high school, college and professional levels.

