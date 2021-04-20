Texas Eye and Cataract Clinic Expands Convenient Payment Options for Patients, Accepting Bitcoin Cryptocurrency for Popular LASIK Surgery

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Eye and Cataract (TEC) announced that it had begun accepting payments for LASIK procedures via the popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. LASIK is a successful life-altering procedure that radically corrects vision impairment in patients and frees them from the need to use corrective lenses. Although widely used, LASIK is not currently covered by most insurance plans throughout the United States, forcing patients to pay-out-of-pocket for the elective surgery. As a cutting-edge team of eyecare specialists known for their commitment to patient education, integrity, and open communication, TEC began accepting Bitcoin to help patients looking for innovative ways to finance their LASIK procedures.

"We've never been afraid to embrace the latest technology and do what is best and most convenient for our patients," said Dr. Sobti, Ophthalmic Surgeon at Texas Eye and Cataract. "It's one of the reasons why we offer a wide range of the best in ophthalmic science here in our state-of-the-art Waxahachie facility. Although we know how well LASIK works, the unfortunate truth is that it's just out of reach for many patients because of the cost. We wanted to help change that, and that's why we've expanded payment options to include Bitcoin for those who have embraced this newest evolution in currency exchange."

LASIK Eye Surgery: Trusted for Over Two Decades

Quick, precise, and painless, LASIK is an outpatient eye surgery that helps thousands of people every year and is the most common elective surgery in the world, with over 600,000 surgeries performed annually in the U.S. alone. LASIK is a refractive procedure used to correct moderate levels of eyesight problems like myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and astigmatism. The procedure takes as little as 15 minutes, and opens a temporary flap in the cornea before employing a highly focused laser to reshape the cornea with short, painless pulses of light – guided by an eye surgeon using a highly advanced computer. LASIK uses no blades, requires no stitches, and has a short recovery time with most patients returning to their normal lives in just days.

Good candidates for the surgery must be 18 years of age and older, have healthy corneas, and have no marked changes in their eyesight prescription over the previous year. Eye specialists at TEC will first help patients decide if LASIK is a suitable option for their condition by conducting comprehensive dilated eye exams. One of the greatest benefits of the surgery is the extremely low instance of side effects, and most patients report significantly sharper and improved vision within just three days – almost eliminating their need for corrective eyewear.

In addition to LASIK, TEC also offers cataract surgery and oculoplastic surgery, with patient access to eye specialists via virtual consultation as needed. TEC offers services to patients in the Midlothian, DeSoto, Corsicana, Ennis, Lancaster, and Hillsboro areas. Learn more about TEC and the science of clear sight by visiting them online. Or follow TEC and Dr. Sobti on social media: Facebook , Instagram (TEC), Instagram (Dr. Sobti).

About Texas Eye and Cataract

The team at Texas Eye and Cataract understands the importance of visual health to every single patient. Offering a full range of minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries and laser cataract procedures that can help reduce patients' dependence on corrective lenses, Texas Eye and Cataract provides the most advanced eye surgery and vision correction options available today. We help patients maintain clear vision and experience a better quality of life. For more information, please visit: www.TECeyecare.com .

