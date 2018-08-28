Texas' Favorite Red Dirt Country Music Station, Rebecca Creek Radio, Now Streaming On iHeartRadio

Rebecca Creek Radio was founded by San Antonio's Rebecca Creek Distillery in 2014, with the goal of supporting up-and-coming Texas Country music talent. It has quickly become one of Texas' most beloved radio stations for Red Dirt, Americana and Texas Country music, and is known for its live music sessions and road trip impromptu performances. Rebecca Creek Radio also serves as the official sponsor of several top Texas singer-songwriters, including SmithField, Bri Bagwell, Kyle Park, Drew Fish Band, Clay Hollis, Gabe Garcia, Mario Flores, and more.

"Although we love and support our Texas listeners, it's time to expand our reach and bring our station to other U.S. markets. There's no better platform to do this with than iHeartRadio," said Matt Appleby, vice president of national marketing at Rebecca Creek Distillery. "We're proud to bring the best of Red Dirt, Americana, and Texas Country music to iHeartRadio's millions of listeners, and introduce the fusing of traditionalist root sounds with the outspoken, care-free views of outlaw country to the rest of America."

Located just north of San Antonio in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Rebecca Creek Distillery is one of the largest craft distilleries in North America. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Fine Texas Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka, all of which can be found on shelves in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, Missouri, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee. Its spirits have received numerous medals and awards, including platinum and gold medals from the SIP Awards International Spirits Competition, double-gold medals in 'The Fifty Best' spirits competition, and a rating of 93 points from the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

To hear Rebecca Creek Radio on iHeartRadio, visit www.iheart.com/live/rebecca-creek-radio-7957 or download the iHeartRadio app on your favorite device and search "Rebecca Creek Radio."

ABOUT REBECCA CREEK DISTILLERY



Founded in 2009 by Steve Ison, Rebecca Creek Distillery was one of the first legal distilleries in South Texas since Prohibition. It has since grown to become one of the largest craft distilleries in North America. Its product lineup includes Rebecca Creek Whiskey, Texas Ranger Whiskey, Enchanted Rock Vodka, and Enchanted Rock Peach Vodka. The Distillery offers free tours on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and its tasting room and gift shop are open-to-the-public for group tastings and private events for up to 500 people. For more information on Rebecca Creek Distillery, call (830) 714-4581 or visit us:

In person, at: 26605 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, TX 78260

78260 On the web: www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

On Facebook: www.facebook.com/RebeccaCreekDistillery

On Instagram: www.instagram.com/RebeccaCreekWhiskey/

On Twitter: www.twitter.com/rebeccacwhiskey

Media Contact:



Claire Bloxom Armstrong



817-546-8322



cba@pavlovagency.com

SOURCE Rebecca Creek Distillery

Related Links

http://www.RebeccaCreekDistillery.com

