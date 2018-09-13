Texas Features WaveMax in Mobile World Congress

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveMax Corporation®, the pioneer of the first shared WiFi network in the world, was selected by the State of Texas to represent their most innovative mobile technologies during Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles (Booth #1242 West). The WaveMax SharedFi patented technology learns from shopper purchasing data, giving businesses the power to engage consumers with smart and meaningful interactions. The shared intelligent ecosystem can increase service levels while reducing inventory costs and is already establishing a win-win for retailers and their providers, at no extra cost to the store.

Soriana, the second largest grocery store chain in Mexico, signed a contract to rollout SharedFi in 824 stores. This advancement makes it easier for consumers while in store, to automatically receive advertising specials and offers on items that fit their shopping habits.

"WaveMax will connect Soriana, and their providers to more value and ROI," said WaveMax Corporation CEO, Eduardo Velasco. "Our ecosystem creates new revenue earning opportunities for all, including consumers and HomeSpot owners using our WiFi sharing platform, SharedFi."

The WaveMax ecosystem allows consumers to connect to a free, in-store WiFi through the SharedFi App or portal web services. Homes and businesses in the store's surroundings create a viral SharedFi ecosystem delivering smart promotional content with high conversion potential customized per store.

"The WaveMax mobile ecosystem enables smart promotions on WiFi across all our stores, so customers can enjoy a more valuable experience, which contributes to greater net-new revenues," said Humberto Fayad Wolff, General Commercial Director at Organización Soriana.

WaveMax is a WiFi sharing company leveraging US patented AI technology to create an ecosystem that delivers smart advertising to consumers. WaveMax monetizes interactions between Retailers, Providers, Mobile Apps, and Users. The WaveMax ecosystem provides synergies that increase service levels and reduce inventory cost. WaveMax launched SharedFi in 2013, which has been downloaded by more than 300 operators in over 70 countries.

Organization Soriana S.A.B de C.V. is a commercial sector company with 100% Mexican capital founded in 1968. Its stock went public in the Mexican Stock Exchange in 1987 under de name SORIANA.



