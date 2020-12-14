Texas' Flood Insurance Marketplace Expands with Wright's Launch of Exclusive, Admitted Product

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright National Flood Insurance Services has announced its expansion in Texas with the introduction of an exclusive, admitted, stand-alone flood product: Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance. It is available to residential property owners beginning December 14, 2020.

Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance can be purchased to protect homes against the risk of Texas flooding since most property policies do not cover the peril of flood. It will be sold exclusively by Wright's partner agents, and it is one of the first flood products that is filed and approved by the Texas Department of Insurance while being supported by an insurance provider with an A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best1.

Thanks to its use of advanced technology, risk selection and model-based rating methods, the Wright Residential Private Flood Insurance Program can pinpoint risk locations house by house and thereby deliver a highly flexible coverage offering. Other key features of this first-of-its-kind stand-alone flood insurance include:

Admitted and approved by the Texas Department of Insurance

No waiting period

No elevation certificate required

Higher dwelling limits (up to $1 million )

) Single deductible

Automatic replacement cost on both dwelling and personal property

Loss of Use, Other Structures, and Building Ordinance coverages

Optional Resiliency coverage (rebuilding with flood-resistant materials to decrease the impact of future floods)

"Recent and devastating events such as Hurricanes Harvey and Sally, along with record-high water levels in Texas, Louisiana and the Midwest, have caused billions of dollars in flood damage both in high-risk and lower risk flood zones," said James R. Watje, senior vice president of Wright National Flood Insurance Services. "Mother Nature doesn't follow the lines on a flood map, which is why we've harnessed the power of technology to augment the flood insurance marketplace with the creation of this admitted, comprehensive and customizable residential private insurance offering."

To learn more about private flood insurance, find a Wright agent, or become a Wright partner agency, please visit www.wrightflood.com.

About Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC

Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC (WNFIS) provides private flood insurance products in 12 states with plans to continue expansion, building out the flood insurance marketplace. WNFIS offers Wright's Excess Flood coverage in 42 states and is a Coverholder at Lloyd's, offering several excess and surplus lines products with AM Best A- (Excellent) rated carriers. Contact Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC, at 1-866-373-5663 for more information.

Questions? Agents in Texas, please contact:

Jon Rikard at [email protected] or (281) 229-0630; or

Audrey Glisson at [email protected] or (727) 744-7916.

Non-resident Texas agents, please contact your

Wright Flood Regional Sales Manager or call Flood Marketing at (866) 373-5663

1 AM Best's ratings are under continuous review and subject to change and/or affirmation. For the latest Best's Ratings and Best's Company Reports (which include Best's Ratings), visit www.ambest.com.

Media Contact

Wright National Flood Insurance Services

Rob Langrell

866.373.5663 x7651

[email protected]

SOURCE Wright National Flood Insurance Services, LLC

