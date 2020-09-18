Texas Grand Ranch has committed to matching donations to Camp Hope, with a combined goal of raising $100,000.
Sep 18, 2020, 09:51 ET
WALKER COUNTY, Texas, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, Texas Grand Ranch has partnered with Michael Berry, Houston radio personality, in support of the PTSD Foundation of America's Camp Hope, which provides a safe haven for veterans and their families to find help and healing when enduring the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress.
In early August, Gary Sumner, of Texas Grand Ranch, received an email from the PTSD Foundation's Executive Director, David Maulsby, with the subject, "A plea". In the email, Maulsby explained the drastic effects COVID has had on their financial support.
Writes Maulsby "We are touching more lives than ever before, and we are thankful for our team who is working passionately and tirelessly. Alternatively, our revenue has taken a nosedive. As you know, we've built this work by the financial support of individuals donating directly and companies doing fundraisers of various types on our behalf. Those fundraisers are nearly 100% shut down. For the sake of brevity, I'll cut to the chase and state that I need your help."
After sharing this email with his team, Sumner's response to Maulsby was "Texas Grand Ranch wants to help". With the assistance of Michael Berry, they are asking for donations and spreading the word.
Texas Grand Ranch created a fundraising page and has committed to matching your donations, up to $50,000, with a combined goal of raising $100,000. They are asking for your help to fulfill this promise. To donate, go to https://txgrandranch.com/camp-hope/.
"Let's always remember, Freedom is Not Free! Camp Hope needs our support more than ever." Pleaded Sumner.
For more information, visit https://www.txgrandranch.com/ or call (888) 473-5175.
