Texas Grand Ranch Residents Get Exclusive Access to Champion Race Horse Facility Just Down The Road

Just down the road from Texas Grand Ranch is the Diamond G Horse Ranch, a breeding and training facility of champion quarter horses. Situated on 1,000 acres, this state of the art facility runs a very competitive program, featuring one of the top quarter horse trainers in the country, 200 race horses, and a race track onsite for training.

Overlooking this equestrian country setting is the Diamond G Venue. A luxurious dining and entertainment venue, available for weddings, private functions, and on Thursday nights, it is reserved exclusively for residents, property owners, and employees of Texas Grand Ranch.

"TGR Nights at the Diamond G are held every Thursday night starting at 6:30," explains Renee Gardner, of Diamond G. "We have a yearly calendar that we put together with food and drink specials, as well entertainment, like Casino Night or Poker Night." Renee continues, "We are huge supporters of Texas Grand Ranch and the thing I enjoy most about these TGR Nights is watching the relationships between new neighbors turn into meaningful friendships."

For a video tour of Diamond G, click here .

"This beautiful ranch offers our residents an exclusive place to watch a big game or a live horse race, and have a drink," says Gary Sumner, Managing Partner for Patten Companies, and the developer of Texas Grand Ranch. "We were so impressed with the facility, the venue is first class. It's a great place for our residents to meet each other and enjoy this unique opportunity to be up close with champion race horses."

For more information and directions to Texas Grand Ranch, visit https://www.txgrandranch.com or call (888) 473-5175.

