Texas Health Action partners with MISTR to expand access to HIV prevention across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Health Action (THA), a nonprofit dedicated to advancing sexual wellness in Texas, is expanding access to HIV prevention medication across the state through a partnership with MISTR, an online telemedicine company. The online partnership that launched today provides patients with no-cost virtual visits, HIV testing and HIV prevention medication known as PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) with little to no out-of-pocket costs to patients, including individuals in rural areas of the state where services may not be available.

The MISTR platform was originally designed for men who have sex with men (MSM), but the company also launched the platform SISTR earlier this month. THA is partnering with both platforms to provide preventative care in a safe and supportive environment from the comfort of home.

"This innovative partnership allows us to quickly expand HIV prevention through PrEP across the state," Christopher Hamilton, chief executive officer of THA, said. "The demand for sexual health services is increasing all the time, and brick-and-mortar healthcare delivery can't keep up."

Patients can access a licensed physician who specializes in HIV preventative care through the MISTR and SISTR platforms. After the completion of lab work, PrEP is delivered directly to patients.

"PrEP is 99% effective at preventing HIV, but unfortunately PrEP is not utilized as much as it should be," Tristan Schukraft, president and CEO of MISTR, said. "We hope this partnership will allow even more people to access this vital component in the fight against HIV."

For patients who are uninsured or under-insured, the partnership will assist in navigating medication costs through patient assistance programs with little to no out-of-pocket costs for medication. For patients who test positive for HIV or other STIs, THA will connect patients to care through local providers or Kind Clinic programs.

To book an appointment, visit MISTR at heymistr.com/tha or SISTR at heysistr.com/tha. To learn more about Texas Health Action's mission, visit TexasHealthAction.org. For more information about in-person services at Kind Clinics, visit KindClinic.org.

About Texas Health Action

Texas Health Action is a nonprofit organization that advances sexual wellness by providing healthcare in a safe and supportive environment. Since 2015, Texas Health Action has worked to promote and provide sexual wellness, free of stigma and judgment, and has empowered the entire community through community outreach and education, medical care through Kind Clinic, highly effective health programs, and research. Texas Health Action is led by CEO Christopher Hamilton and is located at 8140 N. Mopac Expwy. Bldg. 2, Ste. 130. For more information on Texas Health Action or Kind Clinic, please call 512-853-9547 or visit www.texashealthaction.org.

About MISTR

MISTR is a telemedicine (telePrEP) platform offering easy online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in across the United States. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists and problem-solvers to make PrEP available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no needles, no paperwork and free delivery.

