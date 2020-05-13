Texas Hemp Industries Association Announces New Board Members

BRADY, Texas, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Texas Hemp Industries Association (TXHIA) announced today the appointment of three new members to the organization's board of directors, effective May 1, 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Justin Pinkus, Justin Fischer, and Cree Crawford as new members to the TXHIA board of directors. They bring decades of leadership in key areas of the hemp industry, such as farming, banking, testing and technology. These areas are vital to our future operations, strategy, and the development of best practices for the industry" said Coleman Hemphill, TXHIA President. These appointments bring TXHIA total board membership to seven.

Pinkus is the Contributing Partner, VP of Genetics & Agronomy Crown Grow Texas and owner at Tawakoni Plant Farm. As a third-generation commercial plant farmer in Wills Point Texas, Justin's propagation knowledge and "boots on the ground" experience is rivaled by few other plantsmen. With over 150+ years in combined plant experience, TPF propagates over one million plants per year and specializes in contract grows for large projects. Notable projects include: the Dallas Arboretum, the new Baylor Stadium, the George Bush freeway and HWY 121 in Dallas, Klyde Warren Park, SMU, and Deep Ellum in Dallas.

With over 20 years of financial technology experience, Fischer, CEO and co-founder of VeriLeaf, brings a heavy focus on community financial institutions and user experience. Prior to VeriLeaf, he founded Launchy Consulting, providing MSB and scale consulting to start-ups and financial institutions nationally. He worked with VC and PE groups for buy-side reviews of emerging technology companies. He served as the CEO and CPO for Student Loan Genius with clients like Voya, John Hancock, and NY Life as well as various executive roles with Q2ebanking including the SVP of Operations in the approach to their hugely successful IPO in 2014.

Crawford, President/COO of Ionization Labs, is a seasoned C-Level science and technology executive with over 25 years of documented success in developing, operating, and growing successful businesses from concept to successful multi-million dollar organizations. In 2016 Cree with Co-Founder, Alex Andrawes started Ionization Labs in an effort to create a standardized, cost-effective, and simplified cannabinoid potency testing solution for the hemp industry. He volunteers on the Board of Vet to Vet – US combat veteran support, United Patients Group; medical cannabis educational foundation, Tennessee Growers Coalition, and is a Pioneer Advisor for AOAC (Association of Official Analytical Chemists) Cannabis Analytical Science Program (CASP). Mr. Crawford earned title of "Hon. Wing Commander" of 149th TX ANG Fighter Wing "Gun Fighters" Texas Air National Guard for his leadership and cooperative relationships with the USAF, Joint Base San Antonio 502d Air Base Wing (JBSA) Lackland. Cree has a number of scientific and technology application solutions as PI with USSOCOM, DOD and NSI. He is also a former US Congressional Staffer and Civil Service Commissioner.

Hemphill serves as the President of Texas Hemp Industries Association, and is the President and Co-Founder of Texagon LLC, specializing in compliance, logistics, and governmental affairs. Coleman has extensive experience navigating the DEA, USPS, USDA, TDA, DSHS, DPS, Texas Legislature, and local Texas District Attorneys and law enforcement issues.

The incoming board members are excited for the US and Texas hemp market's potential and see a tremendous economic development from this crop with the ability to support industry through its many applications.

About TXHIA

Texas Hemp Industries Association, a Texas 501 (c) (6) nonprofit trade organization, is a state chapter of the Hemp Industries Association (HIA). It was established to represent and educate on the economic and ecological benefits of industrial hemp and connect farmers, businesses, politicians, and consumers. We are committed to effective advocacy and membership services that promote hemp farmers, processors, retailers and consumers interests.

For more information, visit txhia.org.

