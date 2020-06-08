Texas Hemp Industries Association Challenges Department of State Health Services Rule Banning Smokable Hemp

BRADY, Texas, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of their 200+ members, the Texas Hemp Industries Association (TXHIA) submits comments challenging the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and consider changing proposed rules prohibiting the retail sale of consumable hemp for smoking.

The TXHIA's stated position is that the DSHS proposed rule prohibiting the retail sale of smokable hemp products, goes beyond the state and federal statute, is an unfunded mandate, and is unenforceable.

The TXHIA President, Coleman Hemphill, states, "Although Texas statute contains some of the best policies for hemp production, moving forward with the proposed rule banning the retail sale of smokable hemp presents constitutional and statutory violations. The DSHS proposed rule conflicts with the Agricultural Improvement of 2018 that places no restriction on the manufacturing, processing, or retail sale of consumable hemp for smoking and HB 1325 (Texas hemp law) that does not restrict the retail sale of consumable hemp for smoking."

"The DSHS rules do not prohibit the consumption of smokable hemp, only the retail sale and source of production, discriminating against our Texas producers and retailers. With depressed agricultural markets, it is vital for Texas agencies to provide rules that promote every economic opportunity for our farmers and retailers to compete with out-of-state online vendors providing these beneficial hemp products to consumers," said Al Crisp, TXHIA Vice President, owner of Punkin Center Gin, Lamesa, TX.

About the TXHIA

Texas Hemp Industries Association, a Texas 501(c)6 nonprofit trade organization established in 2015, is an official state chapter of the Hemp Industries Association (HIA). The TXHIA was established to represent and educate on the economic and ecological benefits of industrial hemp and connect farmers, businesses, law makers, and consumers. The TXHIA is committed to effective advocacy and membership services that promote hemp farmers, processors, retailers, and consumers interests.

Coleman Hemphill, President TXHIA, and is the President and Co-Founder of Texagon LLC, and Senior Advisor to Ionization Labs. Coleman has extensive experience navigating DEA, USPS, USDA, TDA, DSHS, DPS, and Texas District Attorneys and local law enforcement issues.

