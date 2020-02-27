Texas housing market continued to break records in 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Texas housing market broke records in terms of the number of homes sold and median price, according to the 2019 Texas Real Estate Year in Review report released today by Texas Realtors.

"There is no doubt that the Texas housing market continues to shine, as detailed in this report boasting sustained demand and price appreciation," said Cindi Bulla, 2020 chairman of Texas Realtors. "However, two of every three homes being sold are now more than $200,000, which puts homeownership out of reach for many Texans. This continued challenge is a top priority of Texas Realtors, as affordability needs to be addressed before it becomes a crisis."

Home sales across the state increased 4% in 2019, with 357,238 homes sold. This is a smaller increase than the 4.4% increase in 2018.

Median home price increased 3.2% from the prior year to $240,000. Price class distribution showed that the largest percentage of homes sold across the state (33.1%) fell in the $200,000-$299,000 price range.

Jim Gaines, Ph.D., chief economist with the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University, explained, "2019 was another record-breaking year in Texas real estate. We saw the rates of increase for median price and sales volume normalize. The national housing market is predicted to be one of the strongest parts of the economy this year, and in Texas we're expecting another record-breaking year as home construction picks up and interest rates remain low."

Housing inventory across the state decreased 0.1 months to 3.1 months of inventory in 2019. According to the Real Estate Center, a market balanced between supply and demand has between 6.0 and 6.5 months of inventory.

Homes spent an average of 59 days on the market, one day more than 2018. Active listings statewide increased 5.8% from 2018 to 2019.

Chairman Bulla concluded, "Texas Realtors are partnering with cities, counties, state legislators and private entities to address supply solutions and identify homeownership opportunities for Texas consumers in price ranges affordable to our primary labor force."

About the Texas Real Estate Year in Review Report

Data for the Texas Real Estate Year in Review Report is provided by the Data Relevance Project, a partnership among local REALTOR® associations, their MLSs, and Texas REALTORS®, with analysis by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University. The report provides annual real estate sales data from a statewide perspective and for 25 metropolitan statistical areas in Texas. To view the report in its entirety, visit TexasRealEstate.com.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 135,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. In 2020, Texas REALTORS® is celebrating a century of shaping Texas by being the advocate for private property rights, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and providing its members with the tools to achieve success. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

