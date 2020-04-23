Texas Instruments board declares second quarter 2020 quarterly dividend

DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per share of common stock, payable May 18, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 4, 2020.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) engineers, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded semiconductor chips, with operations in more than 30 countries and about 30,000 employees worldwide.

