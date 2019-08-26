Texas Instruments prices $750 million of investment grade notes

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of $750 million of 2.250% senior unsecured notes due September 4, 2029.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on September 4, 2019.

Barclays Capital Inc.; BofA Securities, Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by calling (888) 603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or by calling (800) 294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, or by calling (212) 834-4533; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by calling (800) 831-9146; Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by calling (866) 271-7403; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by calling (866) 718-1649; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020, or by calling (877) 649-6848.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

From connected cars and intelligent homes to self-monitoring health devices and automated factories, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) products are at work in virtually every type of electronic system. With operations in more than 30 countries, we engineer, manufacture, test and sell analog and embedded semiconductor chips. Our employees, about 30,000 worldwide, are driven by core values of integrity, innovation and commitment, and work every day to shape the future of technology.

