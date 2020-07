Texas Instruments to webcast Q2 2020 earnings conference call

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its second quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 21, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.

You may access the audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) has been making progress possible for decades. We are a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips. Our approximately 80,000 products help our nearly 100,000 customers efficiently manage power, accurately sense and transmit data, and provide the core control or processing in their designs, going into markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – opening new markets and making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as engineering progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.ti.com