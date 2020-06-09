Texas, Louisiana and Florida Rank in the Top 10 For Most at Risk of Natural Disasters in 2020 According to ValuePenguin.com Study

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It may come as no surprise to many that 2020 has been heavy with natural disasters. At the end of April, the year 2020 was already ranked No. 2 for most disasters, with peak hurricane and wildfire season yet to come. However, some states are more at risk for natural disasters as the severe weather season gets underway.



In a recent study conducted by ValuePenguin, 10 states are left paying for more than 80% of the cost of natural disasters in the United States, with damage particularly concentrated along the Gulf Coast. According to our findings:

The financial impact of natural disasters hits hardest in Texas , where annual costs have averaged $1,478 per household over the last five years.

, where over the last five years. Disaster costs are highly concentrated in 10 states, which have footed the bill for 80% of total disaster costs since 2014.

since 2014. Hurricanes and flooding continue to be key causes , and wildfires made a bigger impact over the last five years than during the previous period.

, and than during the previous period. As a result of the coronavirus, 2020 is on pace to be the most disaster-heavy year ever. As of June 1 , FEMA has declared more disasters this year than any other except 2011.

10 states most at risk for natural disasters:

Texas Louisiana Florida California Colorado North Carolina Michigan New Mexico Nebraska Georgia

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/property-insurance/states-most-at-risk-natural-disasters

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez (Mrs.)

(704) 943-8034

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com