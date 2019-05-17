AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are making instant access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste a top priority for a US Navy Veteran in Texas who has been diagnosed with this rare cancer, especially if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos while working on a ship as a machinist mate, boiler technician, electrician or mechanic. These specific types of Veterans with mesothelioma often receive the most significant financial compensation as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. However, to receive the best financial compensation we are recommending Texas based Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Texas." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The reason the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has the most capable mesothelioma attorneys relates to the mesothelioma financial compensation potential for Navy Veterans with this rare cancer often exceed one million dollars.

The compensation for a Navy Veteran who learned how to become a machinist, pipefitter, electrician or mechanic in the service and then went to work as a skilled tradesman in the private sector after the navy where they were re-exposed to asbestos-probably makes the compensation potential go up dramatically as group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc. http://Texas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize, "Before a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas or their family hire a lawyer or law firm, please call us at 800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. At a minimum, Erik or his colleagues will provide a free compensation claim evaluation for the Navy Veteran in the Veteran's home anywhere in Texas. As attorney Erik Karst and or his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste can explain sometimes the financial compensation claims checks can start coming in within months." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.mdanderson.org/. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinic's in the world.

Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas: https://www.bcm.edu/healthcare/care-centers/lung-institute

Dallas Methodist Hospital: Dallas, Texas: http://www.methodisthealthsystem.org/lungcancer

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to very good people in Texas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

