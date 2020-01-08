Texas Next Capital Completes Investment in Capital Precast

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Next Capital, LP and its partners have completed an investment in San Marcos-based Capital Precast ( capitalprecastinc.com ), an industry leading manufacturer of precast concrete underground utility products.

Capital Precast was founded by Ash and Renee Wineinger in 1997 and has been a leader in providing precast concrete storm drain, sewage and electric manholes to utility contractors, distributors and utilities in South and Central Texas for over 20 years.

The company's 80,000 square-foot manufacturing facility has been recognized by the National Precast Concrete Association as one of the top 25 out of 400+ precast concrete manufacturing plants in the U.S. for the past four years. Capital Precast consistently offers strong technical expertise, superior customer service and best-in-class quality.

Texas Next partnered with Independent Bankers Capital Fund and Frost Bank to complete the investment, which will provide additional capital to support the company's continued growth.

Texas Next Capital's Partner, Steve Hassmann, said, "We are very excited to partner with Ash and Capital Precast's experienced management team to continue expanding the company's ability to serve its customers in this growing market and industry."

Capital Precast's Chief Executive Officer, Ash Wineinger, added, "Capital Precast has a solid team that serves a great group of customers, and we are likewise looking forward to Texas Next's support in accelerating the company's next phase of growth."

About Texas Next Capital

Texas Next Capital is a private equity partnership of family offices and business leaders across the state focused on building Texas companies with Texas capital using the local resources and experience of its statewide network of partners.

Texas Next also has an investment in Fresh Texas (www.freshtx.com), a provider of value-added fruits, vegetables and meal solutions to retail grocery and food service companies.

For more information about Texas Next Capital, visit texasnextcapital.com , or reach out to the Texas Next contacts above to learn more about how Texas Next can work with you.

