Texas Pastor Explains How to Qualify for the Kingdom of Yahweh in New Post

"The Holy Scriptures give very clear instructions on what it takes to qualify for the Kingdom. If you are ready to learn, I'm ready to teach," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl says in the article that there is a "Plan" for mankind that was written about from the very beginning. This Plan has been in action since mankind was created. Mankind has rules set in place to keep everything in perfect balance. He says when one breaks the rules, the balance is broken, and this causes negative effects or "curses" to come about.

"If the only requirement was to only believe, then why would there be consequences for breaking the set rules or Governing Laws set in the Scriptures? That makes no sense and will get you burned. The reality is you must follow these rules if you want a place in the Kingdom of Yahweh," Yisrayl adds.

The article is 13 pages and posted on Yisrayl's blog.

