Texas Pastor Shows What Really Occurs When Stealing at any Level Takes Place in Revealing Article

"We see stealing taking place in homes, schools, work places, and even among governments around the world. The bible clearly condemns this practice, and my goal is to show how much better life would be if everyone just followed the biblical rules," Yisrayl states.

Yisrayl adds that stealing can be so subtle that the majority of people do not even realize they are making this critical error. He says society needs to be taught what stealing really is on every level, so "blessings" will begin to take hold instead of "curses."

"Curses is a scary word to a lot of people; but what they need to understand is if they were keeping the scriptural laws, curses would never even be a concern. They are only scared because they are negatively affected due to their own actions. Let's reverse this," Yisrayl says.

Yisrayl states that The House of Yahweh offers education in the Laws at no cost, available 24/7 and can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

