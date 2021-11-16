Texas Public Employees Association Recognizes Texas Senator For Her Contributions During The 87th Legislative Session

"Senator Huffman designed a strong path forward for ERS and the state employees and retirees of Texas," said Executive Director Ann Bishop. "SB 321 is not only helping safeguard pensions for hundreds of thousands of essential Texas employees and retirees, it's ensuring that the Texas budget remains balanced for years to come."

TPEA was instrumental in the creation of the ERS pension fund and health insurance for state employees and retirees. Most recently, the association lobbied for the additional monies necessary to both address an almost $15B debt and move the ERS pension fund toward actuarial soundness.

About The Texas Public Employees Association:

Founded in 1946, the Texas Public Employees Association (TPEA) is the largest association for active and retired state employees, and is focused on promoting and preserving the salaries and quality benefits enjoyed by hardworking state employees who are essential to the health and functionality of our state. For more information, visit https://www.tpea.org/ .

