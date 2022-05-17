Texas Renaissance Festival "After Hours" is now The Knight's Revels With Exciting New Concerts and Events Every Saturday Night

"The Texas Renaissance Festival is about providing a unique experience to all of it's guests" says Carl Foy, Marketing Director for the Texas Renaissance Festival. "Guests come and spend the day in the pageantry of the 16 th century, by day. Why leave the kingdom when TRF closes its gates? Now guests can stay and be immersed in a new 21 st century experience with The Knight's Revels and the Fields of New Market."

The Knight's Revels Lineup Includes:

October 8 – Forging the Fields of New Market

– Forging the Fields of New Market October 15 - Fairy Dust & Divas Drag Show

- & Divas Drag Show October 22 - Pirates on Parade Costume Contest

- Pirates on Parade Costume Contest October 29 - The Knight's Revels Presents: Bag of Donuts

- The Knight's Revels Presents: Bag of Donuts November 5 - The Knight's Revels Presents: The Spazmatics

- The Knight's Revels Presents: The Spazmatics November 12 - Barbarians & Burlesque

- Barbarians & Burlesque November 19 - The Highland Fling Grand Masquerade Ball

- The Highland Fling Grand Masquerade Ball November 26 - The Celtic Christmas Burlesque Season Finale

For more information and to purchase admission, including admission to the festival and camping options, please visit the Texas Renaissance Festival website at www.texrenfest.com.

About Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation's largest and most acclaimed Renaissance themed event. Established in 1974, the event attracts over half a million visitors each year to its 55-acre New Market Village and Fields of New Market Campgrounds in Todd Mission, Texas. This immersive experience features world renowned live entertainment works by master artists and craftspeople, award winning food and drink, hand-powered rides, and games, and over 100 interactive characters during its eight themed weekends from October 8 through November 27, 2022. For more information, please visit www.texrenfest.com.

Media Contact

Carl Foy, Marketing Director

[email protected]

Office: 800-458-3435

