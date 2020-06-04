Texas Renewable Energy Industries Alliance and CleanTX Join Forces to Accelerate Growth of Cleantech and Renewable Energy in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Texas' most prominent nonprofits focused on clean and renewable energy join forces to form a more robust and strong organization with aligned goals: TREIA, the Texas Renewable Energy Industries Alliance, founded in 1984 to advance renewable energy in Texas, unites with CleanTX, an economic development and professional association for the clean technology ("cleantech") industry, continuing forward with the name CleanTX and a new, combined mission to accelerate growth of cleantech and renewable energy in Texas. For more information on CleanTX, see here .

TREIA, founded in 1984, has influenced the legislation that created Texas' successful Renewable Portfolio Standard which ultimately led to Texas becoming a world leader in installed wind power capacity and was the innovator of GridNEXT, an annual conference to advance the discussion around modernizing the transmission grid to maximize renewable energy integration. CleanTX, founded in 2006, supports cleantech innovation and adoption through information exchange, thought leadership and strategic partnerships. Combining these two organizations will provide increased value to both member groups while also driving expansion throughout Texas. Key partners include nearly 75 organizations such as:

CleanTX also announces that this year's annual GridNEXT event will be held virtually, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 with the theme, "A New Decade, New Clean Technology & New Ways To Integrate Renewables into the Grid." To RSVP to GridNEXT, please see here.

Together, the combined organizations will expand their footprint by providing monthly Happy Hours in local chapter cities, annual GridNEXT seminars held regionally across Texas, Power Hours and white papers to improve the cohesiveness and success of the renewable and cleantech industries. CleanTX also announces a webinar series that will take place on the third Wednesday of each month. The webinars will focus on clean technology, renewables and e-mobility and will be moderated each month by Peter Kelly-Detwiler.

CleanTX will continue to be based in Austin, Texas and will integrate TREIA's local chapter model, supporting chapters in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Boards of Directors for TREIA and CleanTX, composed of renewable and clean energy professionals, have also combined to form a heightened thought leadership team. With nearly 75 member companies, ranging from large-scale renewable energy developers, utilities and economic development organizations to cleantech, builders, and other companies across Texas, will benefit from this consolidated organization that can deliver more content and connections with improved scale.

Businesses or organizations interested in becoming a member of CleanTX can visit www.CleanTX.org/join or email [email protected] .

ABOUT CLEANTX:

CleanTX supports cleantech innovation and adoption by: (1) Providing avenues for networking, education, and information exchange among industry and community stakeholders; (2) Facilitating strategic partnerships to launch forward-looking economic development initiatives; and (3) Promoting the growth of the cleantech industry in Texas through increased visibility, thought leadership, access to talent, and connections to local, state and national leaders.

