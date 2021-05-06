Texas Rent Relief Program Helping Texas Renters and Landlords, Prioritizing Applicants at Risk of Eviction

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) Texas Rent Relief program is helping renters get assistance with up to 15 months of rental assistance including back rent and up to three months of future rent, as well as utility assistance. As eviction moratoriums expire across the state, the Texas Rent Relief program is prioritizing applications for tenants whose landlords have filed for eviction in an effort to keep Texans in their homes.

"We are working hard to get the word out to landlords to hold off the eviction process because the Texas Rent Relief program is an opportunity to get back due rent and even secure up to three months of future rent stability for tenants," says Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA Executive Director. "Landlords can get up to 15 months of rent paid through this program, but only if they don't evict."

Through the Texas Eviction Diversion Program (TEDP), courts can work with landlords and tenants to put a temporary stay on the eviction process while the parties pursue assistance through the Texas Rent Relief program. Of the 8,000 applications currently going through the TEDP, more than 50% have been approved for approximately $33 million in assistance. Another 3,600 applications are under review or in final review before approval for payment.

TDHCA is helping both TEDP eligible applicants as well as all Texas renters struggling to keep up with rent and utility payments during the pandemic. This program is a win-win for both tenants and landlords who need financial stability at this time.

Tenants can provide eviction information within their application, which will put the application in the priority group. If the landlord files for eviction after the application is submitted, the tenant can call 833-9TX-RENT (833-989-7368) to provide their court docket number, precinct number and county of the court information so their application can be prioritized.

A Second Chance for the Gray family

As of May 5, Texas Rent Relief has helped 10,000 households with aid totaling more than $67 million. Assistance continues to grow with an average of $4 million approved per day, with marked increases seen weekly.

The program has allowed Texans like Tunde Gray and his family of six in Tarrant County to stay in their homes and ensure their landlords are made whole. Gray fell behind on rent and utility bills when his wife was laid off from her job as a call center supervisor at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The family experienced an additional setback with their income because Tunde works for a technology company that serves the airline industry and he was forced to take a pay cut.

The Gray family heard about Texas Rent Relief through their landlord. They applied and received more than $10,000 in assistance to cover rent, late fees and utility bills.

"The late fees kept accumulating and I didn't know how I was going to come out of it until we found out about Texas Rent Relief," says Gray. "The program gave me a second chance to catch up on our bills and have a home for my family. We are very appreciative of Texas Rent Relief to get us through a difficult time, and I encourage anyone who needs help to apply."

Restored Faith in Houston

Jason Robertson lives in an efficiency apartment near downtown Houston. He worked in the service industry, most recently as a bartender and barista, but found himself unemployed at the onset of the pandemic. Before he knew it, he was 10 months behind on rent and the late fees were piling up.

"I was at the end of my rope," said Robertson.

His landlord was filing for eviction and told him about the Texas Rent Relief program. He worked with a member of the program team to apply using his mobile phone by taking pictures of the required documents and uploading them to the application.

In March, Robertson's application was approved, and he received $4,500 in assistance.

"Being whole with my landlord is like having the weight of the world lifted off my shoulders," Robertson said. "I was just scraping by, and I didn't think anybody really even cared about my situation. Getting help from Texas Rent Relief restored my faith in humanity."

Program Overview Dashboard

TDHCA launched a public dashboard to report on the Texas Rent Relief program's performance, available at TexasRentRelief.com. The dashboard, which will be updated daily, will provide information on the number of approved applications, total assistance paid, as well as geographic and demographic breakdowns of households assisted.

The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters with past due rent, utility and home energy expenses as far back as March 13, 2020, current expenses and up to two months of expected expenses. After the initial 3 months of forward assistance, applicants can request three additional months of assistance if funds are still available. Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and meet other criteria to qualify for assistance. Full eligibility details at TexasRentRelief.com.

