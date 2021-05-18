Texas Restaurant Association Partners with ChowNow to Provide Members with Leading Online Ordering System

ChowNow provides restaurants with a variety of tools enabling them to have the most direct relationship with their customers. For a monthly subscription fee, ChowNow powers website orders, builds branded mobile apps, shares key customer insights and analytics, as well as provides marketing services, including setting up loyalty programs.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Texas Restaurant Association to make it as easy as possible for restaurants to set up a successful online business at such a critical time," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "Everything we do at ChowNow is rooted in our mission to help restaurants thrive and we look forward to helping new restaurant partners strengthen their relationships with existing customers, as well as reach many new customers."

TRA members that sign up for ChowNow will receive $100 off their set-up fees per location as well as 500 free marketing flyers. TRA members who sign up as new ChowNow clients will receive three months of free Monthly Taste email campaigns, marketing emails designed and sent by ChowNow to a restaurant's database of customers. Restaurants that are renewing their ChowNow contract will receive one quarter free of their Monthly Taste email marketing offering.

"Customers demand convenience - speed and easy access to their favorite restaurants - and restaurants need a way to address those needs, " said Emily Williams Knight, TRA President and CEO. "As a partner, ChowNow can help restaurants achieve their goals while maintaining a direct relationship with their customers. This partnership will help restaurants succeed as they emerge from the worst crisis they've ever experienced."

TRA and ChowNow are hosting a webinar on Wednesday, June 9 at 2:00 pm CST to present information about ChowNow, their products, and benefits for TRA restaurant members. For more information and to register for the webinar, click here .

About ChowNow

ChowNow powers branded online ordering systems and marketing for over 20,000 local restaurants across North America. ChowNow's restaurant partners pay a monthly flat fee for their software without any predatory commissions that third-party ordering apps charge. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company is based in Los Angeles. For more information, visit get.chownow.com, or to learn more about supporting local restaurants through better ordering practices, visit www.orderbetter.com .

About the Texas Restaurant Association

The Texas Restaurant Association was formed in 1937 to serve as the advocate in Texas and the indispensable resource for the foodservice industry. Today, as a leading business association, TRA represents the state's $70 billion restaurant industry, which comprises more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. Along with the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation, the Association protects, advances, and educates the growing industry.

SOURCE Texas Restaurant Association