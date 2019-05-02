Texas Senate Honors Provost Umphrey Founder Walter Umphrey

BEAUMONT, Texas, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Senate adopted a resolution honoring firm founder and legal legend Walter Umphrey for his legal accomplishments and philanthropic service to Southeast Texas and on behalf of all Texans.

Senate Resolution No. 641, at the request of Sen. Kirk Watson, was approved unanimously on April 25, 2019.

"Walter Umphrey has had a profound impact on the legal profession in Texas, and it is truly fitting that he receive special recognition for his career and for his invaluable service on behalf of the men and women of this state," the resolution states.

Texas SR641 highlighted Mr. Umphrey's commitment to the law and his legal accomplishments including his work as lead counsel for the group of attorneys representing the state of Texas in the historic $15.3 billion settlement with the tobacco industry.

Mr. Umphrey's many accolades and awards include "Legal Legend" by Texas Lawyer and "Top Texas Lawyers of the 20th Century." Of special note were Mr. and Mrs. Umphrey's philanthropic support of Baylor Law School, Lamar University the Beaumont community and Mr. Umphrey's service on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.

Thanking Senator Watson for carrying the resolution, Provost Umphrey partner Bryan Blevins said, "The Senate resolution is a noteworthy testament to Walter's remarkable career and his dedication to the hard-working men and women of Texas." In addition to the resolution, Mrs. Umphrey was presented with a gubernatorial proclamation and the flag flown over the capital in Mr. Umphrey's honor.

Mr. Umphrey grew up in Port Arthur and graduated from Baylor Law School. Provost Umphrey Law Firm is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year.

About Provost Umphrey Law Firm

For 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont and Houston, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.provostumphrey.com

